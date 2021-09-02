Home  >  Business

Govt recalibration of COVID-19 response 'way overdue' says investment banker

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 02 2021 12:01 PM

The government’s move to “recalibrate” its response to the COVID-19 pandemic is “way overdue”, according to an investment banker, as infections continue to rise in the Philippines despite repeated lockdowns that damaged the economy. 
