The Department of Trade and Industry on Thursday appealed to manufacturers to hold off from raising price rates for Christmas products.

Government last year succeeded in asking manufacturers to keep the 2019 prices for noche buena items, said DTI Undersecretary Ruth Castelo.

"This year, susubukan po nating ulit na pakiusapan sila na hindi gumalaw ng presyo, but pag-aaralan din po natin kung papaano natin mababantayan nang mabuti iyong presyo," she said in a televised public briefing.

(This year, we will try again to ask them not to move the price, but we will also study how we can properly monitor it.)

The DTI typically sets the suggested retail price for noche buena products in late October to early November. The agency is "beginning to receive requests for price movement", Castelo said.

"Panawagan na rin po sa manufacturers baka gusto nilang huwag munang maggalaw ng presyo for Christmas products this year or kung maggagalaw man sila, iyong absolute minimum lang rin po talaga," she said.

(We are asking manufacturers if they can keep the prices for Christmas products this year unchanged or if they can raise it by just the absolute minimum.)

The trade department recently released the updated SRP for basic goods.