Home  >  Business

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Price ceiling tinakda para sa regular at well-milled rice

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 01 2023 08:37 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Naglabas ng kautusan ang Malacañang na nagtatakda ng price ceiling sa regular at well-milled rice. Paraan umano ito ng gobyerno na labanan ang manipulasyon ng presyo ng bigas. Umani naman ito ng iba-ibang reaksiyon. Nagpa-Patrol, Lady Vicencio. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 1 Setyembre 2023. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  rice   bigas   price ceiling   konsumer   consumer   price manipulation  