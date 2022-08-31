Home > Business PSE Index sheds over 100 points ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 01 2022 12:33 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC A global market sell-off continues in Asia, with Philippine shared leading the downturn in the region. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 31, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC, Read More: The World Tonight ANC PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /video/news/09/01/22/cebu-city-lifts-mask-mandate-in-public-outdoor-spaces/sports/09/01/22/pba-how-chots-mental-fortitude-inspired-williams-tnt/life/09/01/22/enjoy-christmas-season-with-a-jose-mari-chan-funko-pop/news/09/01/22/dbm-no-funding-for-bataan-nuclear-plant-under-2023-budget/entertainment/08/31/22/viral-vice-ganda-recites-preamble-of-ph-constitution