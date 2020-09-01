Home  >  Business

Meralco's pro-rated bill causes confusion among some customers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 01 2020 10:23 PM

Philippine power utility firm, Meralco, issues a new bill, explaining the pro-rated adjustment for the accrued bills since the lockdown. The adjusted billing, however, still caused confusion among many customers. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 1, 2020
