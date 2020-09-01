Meralco's pro-rated bill causes confusion among some customers
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 01 2020 10:23 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Meralco, Meralco bill adjustment, Meralco consumers
- /news/09/05/20/ex-ozamiz-councilor-ardot-parojinog-died-of-cardiac-arrest-in-detention-no-foul-play-pnp
- /sports/09/05/20/athletics-amid-pandemic-eric-cray-training-shows-hes-in-good-shape
- /sports/09/05/20/nba-lebron-lakers-fall-to-rockets-to-open-west-semis
- /overseas/09/05/20/typhoon-hampers-search-for-ship-survivors-near-japan-dozens-including-filipinos-still-missing
- /overseas/09/05/20/after-6-murder-trials-and-nearly-24-years-charges-dropped-against-black-mississippi-man