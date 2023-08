Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Tech startup Packworks hopes to help more sari-sari stores, its chief executive officer said, after it was included in Forbes Asia's 100 to Watch List in 2023.

"Our goal is to double the number of 250,000-270,000 stores to 500,000," said co-founder Bing Tan.

The sari-sari store tech enabler also wants to partner with more brands, Tan added.

"We do want to keep telling everyone is that...creating a startup like ours takes an entire village. So we do need to stand on the shoulders of giants. So we want to partner with as many financial companies and as many brands as we can," he added.

Packworks' platform help sari-sari store owners manage their inventory, collect sales data, record their prices, and even connect them with fast-moving consumer goods companies.

Tan said some of the sari-sari stores they've digitized have increased their earnings.

"For some of the stores we’ve digitized, we’ve been able to increase their sales by 50 percent . And that’s massive," he said.

--ANC, 31 August 2023