Pinoys traveling farther after restrictions lifted: hotel group

MANILA -- Filipinos traveled further from Metro Manila as travel restrictions were eased, a group of hotels said Wednesday.

"In 2020 and 2021, [when] our country was still in lockdown, you know, most destinations are a drive away from Manila...you know, those properties in south and northern Luzon," said Hotel Sales and Marketing Association of the Philippines (HSMA) vice president Amie Villena, when asked about Filipinos' most preferred travel destinations.

"But last year, we noticed a shift in the top-producing hotels. It includes Boracay, Cebu, Bohol na. So it means that the easing up of travel made our kababayans or the consumer to travel further," she said.

The HSMA is holding its 4th annual "September Online Sale" (SOS), which would offer customers discounts of up to 70 percent on selected hotel room rates and packages.

The group aims to increase this year's SOS event sales by 20 percent compared to last year's which generated over P36 million in sales.

--ANC, 30 August 2023