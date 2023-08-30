Phinma eyes better second half as gov't ramps up spending

Watch more on iWantTFC

Phinma Corp said it is looking at a better second-half performance as its construction materials unit stands to benefit from the government's infrastructure spending.

Ramon del Rosario, chairman and CEO of Phinma Corp, said government spending was not as fast in the first half as some departments, especially those involved in infrastructure development, were not able to implement projects as quickly as hoped/

"While the budget has been released early, apparently the implementation has hit some snags," del Rosario said.

But this is about to change as these government agencies ramp up spending.

"We are actually quite confident in the second half of the year," said Danielle del Rosario, VP Phinma Corp.

Phinma's education unit is also on track to hit enrollment of 150,000 students up from 125,000 last year, making it the largest education network in the Philippines, said Mr. del Rosario.