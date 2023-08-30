Home  >  Business

4 rice mills na sangkot umano sa hoarding, smuggling sinalakay

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 30 2023 09:01 PM

Sinalakay at pansamantalang ipinasara ang apat na rice mill sa Bulacan, na hinihinalang sangkot sa hoarding at smuggling. Nangyari ito isang araw matapos ipag-utos ni Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos JR. na paigtingin ang mga operasyon laban sa hoarding at illegal importation ng bigas. Nagpa-Patrol, Jervis Manahan. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 30 Agosto 2023

