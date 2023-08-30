4 rice mills na sangkot umano sa hoarding, smuggling sinalakay

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sinalakay at pansamantalang ipinasara ang apat na rice mill sa Bulacan, na hinihinalang sangkot sa hoarding at smuggling. Nangyari ito isang araw matapos ipag-utos ni Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos JR. na paigtingin ang mga operasyon laban sa hoarding at illegal importation ng bigas. Nagpa-Patrol, Jervis Manahan. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 30 Agosto 2023