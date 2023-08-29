Home  >  Business

PH shares return to positive territory at start of trading week

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 29 2023 10:43 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares swung to positive territory as the local stock market resumed trading after a public holiday. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 29, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  