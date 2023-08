Watch more on iWantTFC

An entrepreneur who turned his hobby into a successful wedding photography business said couples who have been availing of his services are looking to do shoots in international locations to do something different.

Oly Ruiz, the founder and chief executive artist, also has advice for couples on how to become more comfortable in front of the camera to achieve great photos.

Metrophoto recently shot the wedding of Lovi Poe and Monty Blencowe in Britain.