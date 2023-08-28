Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — House Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto on Monday urged the government to rethink its agriculture strategy and allow private sector investments.

Recto made the suggestion as the Department of Agriculture, headed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., proposed a P108.5 billion budget for 2024.

"You have to mechanize... You have to get private sector money into agriculture. You cannot rely on government alone. You need to do more corporate farming," Recto told ANC's "Headstart."

He added that the 5-hectare limitation imposed by law on agricultural land should also be reassessed.

The government should also grant more loans to farmers for additional capital and improved productivity, he said.

"In fairness to the President, I think [during the] second quarter or first half, agriculture did grow but [it was] still below the growth of the population rate," Recto said.

— ANC, August 28, 2023