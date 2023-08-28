Home  >  Business

Public relations practitioners to hold conference in September

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 28 2023 06:08 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Public relations practitioners are gathering in September to discuss how they can improve their craft amid a changing media and technology landscape. 

Lady Ochel Espinosa, chairperson of the 30th National Public Relations Congress, said they hope to help communicators craft stories that make an impact. 

--ANC, 28 August 2023
Read More:  public relations   PR   Public Relations Society of the Philippines   National PR Congress  