Watch more News on iWantTFC

It's an electric car that does the job at lower cost.

This luggage-trolley inspired vehicle is a climate-friendly solution to address mobility problems, amid consistently rising fuel prices.

The e-car can be charged at home and or you can replace the battery yourself while on the road. Perfect as a cab or a delivery vehicle, this will likely cost around P550,000 when it hits Asian markets in 2023.

Watch the video to know more.