Philippine shares post 5th weekly loss

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 26 2023 12:35 AM

Philippine shares bled heavily Friday to post their fifth weekly loss. Michelle Ong tells us more.—The World Tonight, ANC, Aug. 25, 2023
