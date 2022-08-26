Home  >  Business

Small businesses optimistic on recovery after Marcos vow

Posted at Aug 26 2022 11:37 PM

Ailing small businesses in the Philippines get a shot in the arm as President Marcos Jr. renews his commitment to helping them recover from the devastating impact of the COVID pandemic. Jekki Pascual reports. —The World Tonight, ANC, August 26, 2022
