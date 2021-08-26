Remittances still a billion-dollar industry despite pandemic
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 26 2021 01:46 PM | Updated as of Aug 26 2021 02:22 PM
ANC, ANC Top, SendWave, Remiitances, OFWs, overseas Filipinos, Dan Santos, SendWave
- /business/08/26/21/facebook-could-launch-digital-wallet-this-year-report
- /overseas/08/26/21/time-is-running-out-to-trace-covid-19-origins
- /sports/08/26/21/jaja-santiago-doesnt-consider-herself-phs-best-player
- /entertainment/08/26/21/k-pop-lucas-wong-takes-break-after-love-cheat-claims
- /entertainment/08/26/21/2-abs-cbn-teleseryes-to-stream-on-netflix-in-september