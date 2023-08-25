Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Office space occupancy in the Philippines may return to pre-pandemic levels in 4 to 5 years, real estate company Colliers Philippines said Friday.

Speaking on ANC's "Market Edge," Director of Landlord Representation Maricris Sarino-Joson said there are currently about 2.5 million square meters of available office space in the Philippine market.

"We’re very confident and optimistic of the real estate sector. For the office sector, we had what, 4 consecutive (quarters of) positive net takeup," she said.

"Of course we’re not yet there pre-pandemic, but at least we’re not negative and so we’re slowly recovering. And with the new entrant (business process outsourcing businesses) coming in the market, we see this will continue, and hopefully get to pre-pandemic level in 4 to 5 years," she said.

Joson encouraged occupiers to take advantage of the tenant-leaning market.

"Occupiers really have the edge right now. They can be in a...premium building right now at a very competitive commercial structure...because the main goal of landlords is really occupancy at the moment," she explained.

--ANC, 25 August 2023