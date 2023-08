Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The market for leisure properties such as beachside condominiums climbed after the COVID-19 pandemic as people looked for “ways to enjoy life,” a developer in the sector said on Friday.

Erickson Manzano, president and CEO of Landco Pacific Corp, said that while their sales fell in 2020 following the lockdowns, their 2021 sales were higher than in 2019, and 2022 was their highest sales year.

Manzano said buyers of their properties were people who already had their first homes and were looking for real estate investments.

The pandemic also made people realize the value of leisure, he said.

“I could die and what am I gonna do with this money?” Manzano said about the mindset of the people who were buying premium properties.