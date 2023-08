Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippines should “keep its eye on the ball” but not be too worried about competition from other countries in the IT-BPM sector, an industry group official said on Friday.

The Philippines slipped 3 notches to 12th spot in Kearney’s 2023 Global Services Location Index (GSLI), in terms of attractiveness as an offshore location of business services. The country was ranked 9th in the last index in 2021.

But Rosario Cajucom-Bradbury, managing director of the Contact Center Association of the Philippines said the recent slip was due to other countries waking up to the potential of the industry, and not because the Philippines lost clients.

In fact, Bradbury said, the Philippine IT-BPM industry is even looking to almost double its revenues from $32.5 billion in 2022 to at least $59 billion by 2028.

“The $59 billion is even a conservative target.” Bradbury said.

What the country needs to do is keep improving its infrastructure, make doing business easier, continue to develop talent, and market the industry to the next generation of IT-BPM workers.