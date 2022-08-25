Watch more News on iWantTFC

Government incentives such as zero tariffs could boost the electric vehicle industry in the Philippines, Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines president Edmund Araga told ANC on Thursday.

Araga said the group has been lobbying for laws to support EVs and it is just slowly reaping results after almost a decade.

The Philippines is lagging behind its peers such as Vietnam and Malaysia when it comes to harnessing the EV market, he said.

“We are looking at the bright side of regionalized approach, we have to be synchronized to be at par with other regional countries,” Araga said.

“That’s why we’re trying to lobby for the tariff rates to be zero even on short period of time so we can get low prices that can be offered to the market,” he added.

He said the government should also look into the possibility of using e-vehicles for public transportation since the small and medium manufacturers in the country are capable of producing electric tricycles, e-jeeps and other electric powered vehicles.

According to the data from the Land Transportation Office, there are about 13,934 registered EVs, Araga said.