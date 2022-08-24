Home  >  Business

ABS-CBN, TV5 hit pause on investment deal to address issues

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 25 2022 01:20 AM

A historic partnership deal of former rival networks ABS-CBN and TV5 was put on pause as the two seek to address issues raised by lawmakers.

The move coincides with the start of a congressional inquiry on the investment deal. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 24, 2022
