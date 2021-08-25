Home > Business Majority of Philippine CEOs see need to invest in AI to compete: IBM ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 25 2021 01:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Sixty-five percent of Philippine CEOs say working with artificial intelligence will help set their companies apart from the competition, according to a survey by IBM Philippines. IBM said AI is seen as something that companies need to invest in “to move on to the future.” 'Always there': the AI chatbot comforting China's lonely millions PH tech startup that uses AI to cut shipping paperwork eyeing expansion Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, AI, artificial intelligence, IBM Read More: IBM AI artificial intelligence business survey C-Suite CEOs /entertainment/08/25/21/new-conjuring-movie-to-premiere-on-august-27-via-hbo-go/news/08/25/21/govt-must-justify-ntf-elcac-confidential-funds-sought-for-2022-house-panel-chair/life/08/25/21/watch-sofia-andres-bedroom-has-its-own-mini-kitchen/news/08/25/21/funds-for-health-workers-benefits-repurposed-senator/entertainment/08/25/21/lee-sung-kyung-kim-young-dae-to-star-in-upcoming-k-drama