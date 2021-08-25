Home  >  Business

Majority of Philippine CEOs see need to invest in AI to compete: IBM

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 25 2021 01:08 PM

Sixty-five percent of Philippine CEOs say working with artificial intelligence will help set their companies apart from the competition, according to a survey by IBM Philippines. 

IBM said AI is seen as something that companies need to invest in “to move on to the future.”
