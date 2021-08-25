Watch more on iWantTFC

Business columnist John Mangun likens the COVID-19 pandemic to the extraterrestrial hunter in the movie “Predator.” He says that the Philippine stock market and its listed firms are like the elite soldiers in the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie, who can take on any challenge. But the Predator made them all look weak, and there was no getting around it.

“There’s companies out there that should be making a fortune right now if it wasn’t for the lockdown and eventually they will. The question is how long is it gonna come? Right now we are treading water and that water is filled with crocodiles and pinahas but eventually we will come through it. And as for what investors can do-- they’re just going to wait.”