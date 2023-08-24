Revenge spending 'starting to fade': economist

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Revenge spending is starting to fade, an economist told ANC Thursday.

Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank, said consumers seem to be returning to pre-pandemic patterns of spending and saving.

"Throughout the pandemic we saw households saving less, and this is to be expected--they had to dip into the savings because maybe incomes were constrained," he said.

"We’re seeing a bit of a push up closer to pre-COVID levels so this tells me that households, after the revenge spending, the splurge, the binge-eating, all trying to get our lives back, they’re starting to shift back to more normal savings and consumption behavior."

Mapa said this might dampen consumption in the Philippines.

"This tells me that revenge spending is fading, I won’t say quite a bit, but starting to fade. Travel’s still quite high in the second quarter of this year, but I think on all other aspects, this was the first time that we saw consumption contract on a quarter-on-quarter basis," he noted.

"Against the backdrop of still-elevated inflation, (there are) lots of challenges for consumption as well," he noted.

Mapa said ING Bank's full year forecast for Philippine economic growth is at 5 percent.

Economic managers still hope the Philippine economy can grow by 6 percent.

"I’d say anything is possible, we can still chase it as an aspirational target," Mapa said of the government's target. "But just looking at the momentum that the economy’s displayed over the past 2 quarters, I think that's just a tinge of concern."

"If we looked at momentum from a quarter-on-quarter perspective, what we usually hear is the year-on-year numbers and of course, those are also on the downturn, but on the quarter-on-quarter perspective, as early as the first quarter we were worried that quarter on quarter growth was at the slowest pace we’ve seen since 2011," he noted.

--ANC, 24 August 2023