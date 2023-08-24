Watch more on iWantTFC

The floating solar power plant set to be developed on the Laguna Lake will be the world's largest, according to its proponent SunAsia Energy Systems.

"Nowhere else in the world has a floating solar [power plant] of this size," said Maria Theresa Capellan, president and CEO of SunAsia.

The Laguna Lake solar plant will be larger than the 350 megawatt plant in China which is currently the world's largest, Capellan said.

It will occupy 1000 hectares of the lake and have a capacity of 1,300 MW which is enough to power a million homes in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces.