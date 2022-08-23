Home  >  Business

PH shares fall below 6,700 as profit-taking continues

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 24 2022 01:03 AM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index was not spared from the regional slide on Tuesday as investors continue to pocket gains from the recent rally. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 23, 2022
