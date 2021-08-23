Home  >  Business

Business group disappointed over rising COVID-19 cases despite lockdowns

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 24 2021 12:05 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine business groups are frustrated that repeated lockdowns have yet to stem the rise in the country's COVID-19 cases.

The health secretary himself admitted the strictest quarantine measures produced little to no improvement in at least two regions. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 23, 2021
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   COVID-19   coronavirus   pandemic economy   lockdowns   business  