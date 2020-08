Transport group shuns left-side bus doors

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

MANILA - A transport group on Monday criticized the government’s move to assign the innermost lane of EDSA to buses with passenger doors on their left side.

Commuters have to trudge up footbridges to reach loading and unloading stops for these buses, said Alliance of Concerned Transport Organizations (ACTO) president Efren De Luna.

Operators also have to spend about P100,000 for left passenger doors, while traffic might worsen with a lane dedicated to the new buses, he added.

Authorities, he said, should have instead fixed the existing system for bus stops and consulted the transport sector.

Welders work on a section of a footbridge being constructed along EDSA in Kamuning, Quezon City, which will be used as access to the center island lane for the government's Bus Augmentation Program, Aug. 6, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

"Tingnan mo iyong sistema at sitwasyon ng ating mga kababayan at tingnan mo rin iyong sitwasyon ng ating kalsada,” he told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

(Look at the system and the situation of our citizens and our roads first.)

“Ayusin ang sistema, magkaroon muna ng consultation sa mga apektado na sektor, hindi iyong gagawa na lang sila ng programa, biglang isusubo tapos ‘pag nagkamali, ‘Pasensya na po.’ Hindi naman tama iyong ganyan sitwasyon dahil kabuhayan namin ang nakataya d’yan.”

(Fix the system and have a consultation with affected sectors instead of coming up with a program, implementing it and just apologizing when something goes wrong. Our livelihood is at stake there.)

