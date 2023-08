Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) said the government's Electronic Business One-Stop Shop or E-BOSS can do more for the Philippines than just streamline government services.

The E-BOSS system was initially created to automate business permitting and licensing systems. It allowed local government units to issue tax bills, order of payments, permits, licenses, and clearances, and accept applications and payments electronically.

But ARTA Director-General Ernesto Perez said E-BOSS could also attract more investors to the Philippines.

"Whenever businessmen decide on where or what to invest, the first thing that comes to their mind is really about ease of doing business in the country," he noted.

"We're right on the track on setting the kind of the right environment for people who wish to invest in the Philippines, that the Philippines is ready for ease of doing business," he added.

ARTA said around 11 of the more than 140 cities across the Philippines have E-BOSS up and running.

--ANC, 23 August 2023