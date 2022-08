Watch more News on iWantTFC

Crown Asia Chemicals said its consistent growth trajectory helped it land on Forbes Asia's Best Under A Billion list 2022.

The 35-year-old supplier of plastic and synthetic products, such as pipes and roofing, made it to the list for the second time.

When asked what sets them apart from the competition, Crown Asia Chemicals Corp General Manager of PVC Pipes Division Derrick Villanueva said, “I think as a smaller company, we continue to practice good governance, we’ve shown good market growth in the past 3 to 5 years, good revenue growth and good earnings growth throughout that time period.”

The company is also rolling out new and more sustainable materials.

Villanueva said 100 percent of its raw materials are locally sourced. He said the company does not see the need to raise prices yet despite the ongoing supply chain disruptions globally.

Eagle Cement and COL Financial Group are the 2 other local companies included in this year's Forbes Asia Under A Billion list.