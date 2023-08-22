Home > Business Philippine shares sink further to 6,212 ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 22 2023 11:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine Stock Exchange kicked off the trading week lower, with one analyst saying the sell-off in the local bourse is far from over. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 22, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /video/news/08/22/23/dfa-confirms-second-filipino-casualty-in-maui-wildfires/news/08/22/23/jay-sonza-released-from-qc-jail-after-posting-bail/video/news/08/22/23/da-says-rice-prices-unlikely-to-go-down-to-p20kilo/video/sports/08/22/23/player-fit-compatibility-priority-for-gilas-final-12-says-chot/sports/08/22/23/v-league-short-handed-nu-eyes-share-of-lead-against-ust