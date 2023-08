Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Ayala Corporation's energy unit ACEN said it hopes to lead the energy transition to renewables not just in the Philippines but in Southeast Asia as well.

ACEN president and CEO Eric Francia said the company has set a "bold" target of 20 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030, and committed to be net zero by 2050.

Francia said this transition may take time, but they are on track to meet their target.

"The energy transition is a multi-decade transition," he said. "It will take decades before we can really transition completely or substantively to clean energy, so it's not gonna happen tomorrow but we need to start today."

He added, "It's quite a tall order, but we think it can be done. On our part, on ACEN's part, we will be contributing quite significantly to that, we now have about 1.7 gigawatts of renewable capacity in the Philippines."

He noted that around 40 percent of their 20-gigawatt plan will be implemented in the Philippines.

"Philippines will remain our single largest and core market for ACEN," Francia said.

--ANC, 22 August 2023