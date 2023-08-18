Home  >  Business

PSE slides to 6200 level, posts 4th weekly loss

Posted at Aug 19 2023 01:42 AM

The Philippine Stock Exchange slides to the 6200 level to post its fourth weekly loss. The market action report from Michelle Ong.—The World Tonight, ANC, Aug. 18, 2023
