Home > Business PSE slides to 6200 level, posts 4th weekly loss ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 19 2023 01:42 AM The Philippine Stock Exchange slides to the 6200 level to post its fourth weekly loss. The market action report from Michelle Ong.—The World Tonight, ANC, Aug. 18, 2023 The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Philippine Stock Exchange PSE market action