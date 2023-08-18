Home  >  Business

CAB set to raise fuel surcharges for plane tickets

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 19 2023 01:32 AM

The Civil Aeronautics Board is set to raise fuel surcharges for plane tickets. Jacque Manabat tells us why.—The World Tonight, ANC, Aug. 18, 2023
