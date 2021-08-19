Home  >  Business

PH shares stretches winning streak to 4th day

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 19 2021 10:51 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares bucked the downward trend among most Asian markets.

Some investors, however, opted to stay on the sidelines ahead of the announcement of new quarantine classifications for the country. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 19, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH economy   stock market  