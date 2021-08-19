Home  >  Business

Business group urges gov't to rethink lockdowns

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 19 2021 10:44 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines' largest business group is urging the government to no longer use lockdowns to address the COVID-19 crisis.

It claimed lockdowns do more harm than good. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 19, 2021
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   community quarantine   enhanced community quarantine   NCR   business  