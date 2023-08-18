Dry run of contactless RFID toll collection begins Sept

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) on Friday renewed its calls to some motorists who still do not have RFIDs to finally get one, as the Philippines is headed to fulfill its goal of establishing "digital highways."

TRB Spokesperson Julius Corpuz made the call again to motorists as his office was set to conduct the dry run for a contactless toll collections in expressways beginning Sept. 1.

This does not mean, however, that motorists can no longer pay cash in toll plazas.

"Mga dalawang buwan iyan at only on selected toll plaza ang magpa-participate sa dry run po natin. So hindi po lahat… hindi po lahat sa September 1 will all be part of the dry run at hindi lahat ay ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) ang papayagan lamang sa pagkolekta ng toll fee," said Corpuz in a public briefing.

"Ang mga motorista ay patuloy pa ring magbabayad ng toll fees through their existing RFID at iyon namang nagbabayad ng cash, nandoon pa rin po ang cash lane kung saan sila puwedeng magbayad ng toll fee in cash," he added.

Toll Regulatory Board

Corpuz said they would continue to address the problems on RFIDs, but he noted that this is important as this would make transactions in toll plazas faster and more convenient.

"Libre naman po iyong sticker; iyong load magkano lang naman pong kinakailangan po kung saka-sakali at mas mabilis at mas kumbinyente po ang transaction ninyo sa ating mga toll plaza," he said.

"So, ganoon nga lamang po nang sa ganoon ay makita ninyo ang kaibahan para kung magbabayad kayo ng cash gaano katagal, kung may RFID kayo gaano katagal? Doon po siguro kayo na ang makakapagsabi mas mabilis ba mas maayos ba kung naka-RFID o magbayad ng cash."

San Miguel Corp, which operates several tollways, earlier said that motorists without an active RFID sticker will still be allowed to pass. Toll personnel, however, will install an RFID sticker on their vehicle so they can exit at the electronic toll collection (ETC) lane towards their destination.

"Toll personnel will only take a photo of the vehicle license plate and secure the motorist’s mobile phone number. Motorists will then need to complete the registration process by supplying other essential information at the Autosweep RFID website," San Miguel said in a statement.