The Makati Business Club on Thursday announced the launch of the MBC’s Economy Dashboard.

While still in beta version, the app aims to help executives and policymakers make better decisions in today’s fast-changing economy, MBC said.

"It became important and interesting for us to do it now, because as you know there so many upheavals abroad and here, that we think decision-makers, executives, even policy-makers shold have a better handle on them," said Coco Alcuas, executive director of MBC.

This is also in time for the expected release of BSP’s updated interest rates on Thursday.