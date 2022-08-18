Home > Business BSP delivers fourth consecutive rate hike ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 18 2022 11:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas delivered its fourth consecutive rate hike Thursday. This aims to slow down the country’s inflation, which soared to a near-four year high last month. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 18, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight BSP Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas rate hike PH economy /video/news/08/18/22/who-expresses-concern-as-covid-sequencing-reports-decline/entertainment/08/18/22/ready-to-be-parents-luis-jessy-rate-themselves/video/news/08/18/22/over-40000-sacks-of-sugar-found-in-bulacan-warehouse/news/multimedia/slideshow/08/18/22/war-in-cities-exhibit-launches-in-intramuros/news/08/18/22/regulatory-board-eyed-for-internet-games