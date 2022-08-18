Home  >  Business

BSP delivers fourth consecutive rate hike

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 18 2022 11:10 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas delivered its fourth consecutive rate hike Thursday.

This aims to slow down the country’s inflation, which soared to a near-four year high last month. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 18, 2022
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   BSP   Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas   rate hike   PH economy  