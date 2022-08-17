Home  >  Business

Bakeries seek P4 hike on loaf bread amid higher sugar prices

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 18 2022 12:08 AM

Rising sugar costs prompt bread makers in the Philippines to seek authorization to hike their prices.

Beverage makers are also affected by the country’s sugar shortage. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 17, 2022
