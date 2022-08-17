Home > Business Bakeries seek P4 hike on loaf bread amid higher sugar prices ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 18 2022 12:08 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Rising sugar costs prompt bread makers in the Philippines to seek authorization to hike their prices. Beverage makers are also affected by the country’s sugar shortage. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 17, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight bread sugar bakeries bread prices consumers /overseas/08/18/22/israel-turkey-to-restore-full-diplomatic-ties/overseas/08/18/22/anger-as-us-court-says-teen-not-mature-enough-for-abortion/video/business/08/18/22/heritage-tourism-sa-bataan-unti-unting-bumabalik/overseas/08/18/22/tiktok-girds-for-us-election-misinformation-threat/overseas/08/18/22/saudi-sentences-woman-to-jail-over-twitter-activity