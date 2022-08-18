Asukal na umano'y iniipit, nahanap sa mga bodega sa Bulacan, Pampanga

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Pinasok at ininspeksiyon ng Bureau of Customs ang mga warehouse ng asukal sa Pampanga at Bulacan, kung saan natagpuan ang libo-libong sako ng asukal na umano'y iniipit para pagkakitaan ang 'shortage' ng asukal sa bansa. Nagpa-Patrol, Jervis Manahan. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 18 Agosto 2022.