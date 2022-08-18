Home  >  Business

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Asukal na umano'y iniipit, nahanap sa mga bodega sa Bulacan, Pampanga

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 18 2022 08:38 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Pinasok at ininspeksiyon ng Bureau of Customs ang mga warehouse ng asukal sa Pampanga at Bulacan, kung saan natagpuan ang libo-libong sako ng asukal na umano'y iniipit para pagkakitaan ang 'shortage' ng asukal sa bansa. Nagpa-Patrol, Jervis Manahan. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 18 Agosto 2022. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  hoarding   sugar   SRA   Sugar Regulatory Administration   Bureau of Customs   Department of Agriculture  