PH shares rally for third straight day to 6,680

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 18 2021 10:43 PM

Philippine shares extended their gains for a third straight day.

But an analyst believes the local bourse is due for a correction. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 18, 2021
