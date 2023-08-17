Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Philippines should attract more tourists instead of hiking luxury tax to boost its revenue collection, a lawmaker said Thursday.

To promote local tourism, Albay Second District Rep. Joey Salceda said the House of Representatives would soon pass a measure that includes a tax refund for tourists.

"The next thing that we’re doing is tax refund to tourism and it has far greater value-added," Salceda told ANC's "Headstart."

The lawmaker said hiking the luxury tax was not their priority "simply because we're promoting tourism," which he said could spur local spending.

"Every time a tourist goes down the plane definitely there's a baggage, a taxi driver, there is a check-in personnel at the hotel, definitely somebody washes your clothes," he said.

Salceda added that imposing higher luxury taxes could scare off tourists.

"Sixty percent of their expenditure here is either in shopping or in gambling," he pointed out.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno has rejected the idea of introducing higher taxes on luxury items, which are currently subject to a 20 percent tax.