SM Investments Corp is optimistic about its performance in the second half, following a strong rebound in the first half which saw income and foot traffic beat pre-pandemic levels.

“Our experience was Filipinos just want to get back to shopping. They have a lot of pent up demand said Tomothy Daniels,” consultant for investor relations and sustainability of SMIC.

He said that despite global headwinds, the Philippines’ consumer-driven economy will remain robust.