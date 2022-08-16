Home  >  Business

Mga mamimili ng school uniform dagsa ilang araw bago mag klase

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 17 2022 06:35 AM

MAYNILA – Ilang araw bago ang pagbubukas ng klase sa Lunes, marami pa rin ang mga namimili ng school uniform.

Ayon sa mga nagtitinda ng school uniform sa Pasig Public Market, marami na ang mga namili simula noong nakaraang linggo. Nitong Lunes, dahil sweldo ng karamihan, mas marami ang mga mga namili.

Nagtaas ng P10 ang mga bagong supply ng uniform, ayon sa mga nagtitinda. Ang blouse at polo na pang-elementary nasa P130 hanggang P240 ang bentahan, depende sa size.

Ang mga pantalon nasa P160 hanggang P350, habang ang palda nasa P280 hanggang P380. Mas mahal ang palda ng senior high school na nasa P280 hanggang P430.

Aminado ang mga nagtitinda na medyo hirap ang ilang mamimili sa presyo. May mga bagsak-presyo naman silang uniform, pero ito na ang mga lumang stock.

Inaasahan na hanggang sa susunod na linggo pa may mga mamimili ng school uniform. Ang iba kasi, ayon sa mga nagtitinda, ay paisa-isa muna sa pagbili lalo na ang mga kulang sa budget.—Ulat ni Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News

