Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Is the Philippine property sector struggling amid high inflation and interest rates in the country?

Edgar Saavedra, president and CEO of Megawide Corporation, said demand for residential spaces seems to be booming in the Philippines.

"In terms of residential, (both) affordable even surprisingly, the luxury ones are also doing good," he noted.

He said the market for affordable housing has never slowed down, even during pandemic.

Saavedra noted, however, that demand for retail and commercial spaces may see slower growth.

Their return to pre-pandemic levels depends on consumer behavior, the executive said.

"We know there are also challenges in the offices, like the exodus of the POGOs, and this work-from-home arrangement, so of course these affects the demand on the offices and commercial (spaces)," he said.

--ANC, 16 August 2023