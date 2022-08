Watch more News on iWantTFC

Messaging platform Viber said it was eyeing the launch of e-wallet Viber Pay this year as it aimed to expand services for its users globally.

The service will launch first in Greece and Germany and will expand soon to other markets, Viber CEO Ofer Eyal told ANC.

“We are talking about our new wallet. We’re launching the ability to send and receive money natively in the app in several markets,” Eyal said.

Eyal said the company’s journey with fintech started 5 years ago by tapping partners in remittances.

“We have been experimenting a lot with payments, some of the projects succeeded. With the launch of Viber Pay, it’s the first time we’re going 100 percent where users of Viber will be able to create their own wallet, bank accounts, transfer money,” he said.

The know-your-customer (KYC) process will be made inside the app which will make the experience “very smooth,” the official said.

Viber said the advantage of using Viber Pay is that it would eliminate the need to screenshot from the payment app and then send the proof of payment in a messaging app since both services will be embedded on its platform.

He said the company aims to offer free transfer and lower rates compared to the competition.

Viber said the rollout of the service in the Philippines is likely in the first half of 2023.

There are several e-wallet and digital bank operators in the Philippines, including GCash, Maya and Tonik, among others.