Dahil sa mahal ng bilihin: Pamilya ng ilang OFW hirap pagkasyahin ang padalang pera

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 16 2022 08:54 PM

Umabot na sa P2.8 bilyon ang OFW remittances noong Hunyo. Pero bumagal ang paglago nito kumpara sa nakalipas na taon. Tingin ng isang ekonomista na posibleng binawasan ng ilang OFW ang ipinadadala nila sa Pilipinas dahil mataas ang palitan ng piso at dolyar. Hirap naman ang ilang pamilya na pagkasyahin ang padala ng mga kaanak dahil sa mahal ng bilihin. Nagpa-Patrol, Warren De Guzman. TV Patrol, Martes, 16 Agosto 2022. 

