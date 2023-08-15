Home > Business Philippine shares post modest gains to settle at 6,335 ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 15 2023 11:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares managed to eke out a gain despite poor sentiment in the region over China's economic outlook. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 15, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH economy PH shares stock market /video/business/08/15/23/ph-economic-managers-allay-fears-over-natl-debt/video/news/08/15/23/more-questions-raised-over-sc-decision-on-makati-taguig-row/video/news/08/15/23/witness-in-navotas-teens-killing-vows-to-seek-justice-for-victim/overseas/08/15/23/ika-56-anibersaryo-ng-asean-ipinagdiwang/overseas/08/15/23/bilateral-relations-ng-pilipinas-at-laos-mas-pinagtibay